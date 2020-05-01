What is the Best Laptop for Stock Trading? 7 Fantastic Options

Are you trying to learn about the best laptop for stock trading? If yes, you should check out our list of options by clicking here.

Did you know that over the course of one year, only 5% of day traders are profitable? If you’re thinking about getting into this line of business, then you should know how cutthroat it is.

Because of that, you need to make sure the devices you work with are in tip-top shape and can perform when you need them the most. After all, just one minute’s difference can mean a significant amount of money lost.

If you’re looking for the best laptop for stock trading, then you’re in the right place. Here are some fantastic options to check out.

1. ASUS ZenBook UX410UA

This is one of the best trading computers around. This laptop is nice and compact, weighing in at just a little over 3 pounds. It has a 14-inch screen, which shouldn’t be hard to read your market charts on.

This laptop offers great operating speeds and storage. It has a 1TB HDD and 128 GB SSD. This makes it top of the line when you’re loading pages or files.

If you’re planning on doing hour after hour of trading, then you’ll want to protect your eyes. Thankfully, this ASUS ZenBook has Eye Care mode, which cuts down up to 30% of the blue light that comes from electronic devices. As a result, you won’t be squinting, getting headaches, or eye fatigue after just an hour or two on your laptop.

2. LG Gram

This is for you day traders who don’t like to be tied down and enjoy trading on the go.

The LG Gram has a battery life of around 24 hours, which means you can go an entire day without plugging the laptop in. And that’s if you leave it on the whole time. Chances are, you won’t, so you’ll probably be able to stretch your usage to around two days.

You won’t have to worry about lugging around a brick either. The GL Gram weighs in at just over 2 pounds, which doesn’t make it a burden in your bag.

This laptop has an 8th generation Intel Core processor that has 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage.

If you enjoy doing your trading in a room that’s not very bright, then you’ll get some additional help from the backlit keyboard. Not very many laptops have this feature, so if this is something on your “want” list, then this device is a big contender.

3. 13.3-Inch MacBook Air

This MacBook Air is nice and portable since it’s so light.

However, just because it’s small doesn’t necessarily mean it compromises on speed. In fact, it has a 5th generation Intel dual-core processor that has 8 GB DDR4 RAM, which guarantees you’ll practically never run into performance issues.

This laptop has a 13.3-inch Retina display, so everything you pull up will be bright and clear. This means that whatever market charts you’re looking at, you won’t miss a thing.

Also, if you need to record Mac screen for any reason, then this laptop will definitely do the job.

In addition, the MacBook Air has around 10 hours of battery life. So if you need to trade while on the go, it’ll hold up. The trackpad is also very responsive, so you won’t have to lug around an additional mouse.

4. 13-Inch HP Envy

The HP Envy has a 4K display with Corning Gorilla Glass as well as an all-metal case. If you’re used to moving around with your laptop and are afraid of dropping it, these features should provide peace of mind.

This laptop has an Intel Core i7 with 16 GB RAM and 512 GB storage memory. In addition, it has around 13 hours of battery life, which isn’t bad at all.

With its 16 GB RAM, the HP Envy is a beast when it comes to operating power.

With this device, you’ll be able to run every single piece of market software you need to be successful.

5. Acer Aspire E 15

Are you looking for a laptop that won’t break the bank? Then you might just find it with the Acer Aspire.

This laptop has an 8th generation Intel quad-core processor, which has 8 GB RAM and 256 GB SSD. This makes it easy to run any market software of your choice.

Like with the LG GRam, the Acer Aspire has a backlit keyboard.

Since this is a budget laptop, there’s always room to upgrade your hard disk and memory in the future.

6. Microsoft Surface Pro 6

Here’s another laptop that’s great for day traders who are always on the move. This is because not only is it super light (it only weighs 1.7 pounds), but it also has a 2-in-1 feature that converts the laptop into a tablet. So if you’re always traveling, this mode can be very convenient.

There is a little bit of a sacrifice when it comes to operating power. This laptop only has an Intel Core i5 processor, but it has 8 GB RAM and 256 GB SSD storage. You can always upgrade to 16 GB RAM if you need to.

The Surface Pro 6 should still be able to handle any market software.

In addition, this laptop has a battery life of around 13 hours, so it should last you an entire workday.

7. Huawei MateBook X Pro

This is the world’s first laptop with a 91% screen-to-body ratio. This means you probably won’t find the feature in any other device!

The MateBook X Pro has a 13.9-inch touchscreen display that has 3K resolution.

It has an Intel Core i5 processor that has 8GB RAM and 256 GB storage. This is plenty of power for any market software.

This device is about as portable as the others and has around 14 hours of charge.

Get the Best Laptop for Stock Trading

With this list, you can get the best laptop for stock trading and make the most of your time and money. Combine your trading laptop with a monitor, and you’ll have a great starting setup that’s both attractive and efficient.

Did you like this article on finding the best day trading laptop?