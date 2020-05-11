Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) Stock Turns Volatile Post Earnings: Is it a Bottom?

Gold stocks have been in focus in recent weeks due to the steady rally in the price of the precious metal, and one such stock is that of Coeur Mining. The gold and silver miner announced its financial results for the 1st quarter recently, and CDE has been highly volatile since.

The Coeur stock declined by as much as 14% on last Thursday, and even though the company tried to spin the negative developments into a positive during the earnings conference call, the markets did not agree.

Earnings Review

The earnings for the quarter were at a breakeven point, and that was an improvement on the $0.11 loss per share it had reported in the prior-year period. One of the biggest positives for Coeur in the quarter was the 40% year on year rise in gold production at its Palmarejo mine in Mexico.

More importantly, the production from the aforementioned mine made up as much as 37% of total gold production in the quarter. However, in this regard, it needs to be pointed out that the Mexican government has asked non-essential activities like mining to be halted since March 31, and the lockdown is going to be in place up until May 18.

Considering the fact that Palmarejo mine has emerged as one of the most important gold producers for the company, the closure until May 18 could have a major impact on the company’s second-quarter performance. The company’s mines in the United States are, however, still operational. Coeur stated that the closure of the mine for 30 days would reduce cash flows by as much as $10 million.

While it was not all bad news for Coeur, the temporary closure of the Palmarejo mine is a major blow for the company and naturally, the market did not react well to the news.