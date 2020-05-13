The Emergence of Cannabis Strategic Ventures (OTCMKTS:NUGS)

As the cannabis space starts to heat back up, one stock that looks increasingly interesting here is Cannabis Strategic Ventures (OTCMKTS:NUGS). The company has been consistently noting strong and accelerating growth based on improving positioning in the juggernaut California cannabis market over recent months. In that vein, the company just announced that it will have new expanded inventory ready for sales and shipment next week after a sharp surge in sales in early May left the Company “sold out” every week for the past month for the first time in its history.

According to the release, the company has been expanding its total production capacity, with a jump of as much as 150% in preparation for an huge jump in end-market demand through its growing distribution relationships. Based on these factors, that capacity expansion will contribute through inventory builds going forward to accelerating sales growth from its record performance in April, where it saw an 800% sequential gain over calendar Q1 numbers.

Cannabis Strategic Ventures (OTCMKTS:NUGS) is an interesting story because it would appear that the company has the ability to increase capacity at a time when it is seeing elevating market share as its distribution relationships multiply and the regional market booms.

“We have never seen anything like this,” noted Simon Yu, CEO of Cannabis Strategic Ventures. “We booked $100,000 in one day to clear out all of our remaining inventory. We anticipated this dynamic but still underestimated the force of the trend. Too much demand is always the problem you want to have. And we are confident we will be able to translate this into further upside in terms of our top line growth curve.”

We would also note that the company recently announced that it is moving toward the launch of branded products. That would increase its margins on each unit of capacity. All of that adds up to 3 different sources of improving value for its shareholders: more production, more demand, and bigger margins. It’s basically a perfect storm of execution in a positive context.

According to company materials, “Cannabis Strategic Ventures Inc. (OTC: NUGS) is one of the largest publicly traded marijuana cultivators in the United States. The Company is Los Angeles-based and incubates, develops and partners with category leaders within the cannabis and ancillary sectors. The Firm’s NUGS brand experience provides operational and financial strategic partnerships and a range of essential services to emerging and existing Cannabis consumer brands.”

Traders will note 64% added to share values of the name over the past month of action. What’s more, the name has seen interest climb, with an increase in recent trading volume of greater than 110% above the average volume levels in play in this stock over the longer term

According to data from the company, NUGS is coming off a record month of sales in April, where it booked orders at an annualized pace exceeding $10 million. In all, April sales came in more than 800% higher than the average monthly sales performance logged during the Company’s calendar Q1 – momentum that has carried over into May sales data.

Earning a current market cap value of $27M, NUGS has a store ($222K) of cash on the books, which stands against about $13.1M in total current liabilities. One should also note that debt has been growing over recent quarters. NUGS is pulling in trailing 12-month revenues of $2.9M. In addition, the company is seeing recent top-line growth, with sequential quarterly revenues growing at 91.4%. This is an exciting story, and we look forward to a follow-up chapter as events transpire. Sign-up for continuing coverage on shares of $NUGS stock, as well as other hot stock picks, get our free newsletter today and get our next breakout pick!

Disclosure: we hold no position in $NUGS, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.