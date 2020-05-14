The Dramatic Rise of SPO Global Inc (OTCMKTS:SPOM)

One stock that has been a mystery to traders and investors as it rips higher up the chart is SPO Global Inc (OTCMKTS:SPOM). The story as we understand it is as a vehicle for a large Chinese biotech healthcare play that boasts over a billion dollars in turnover annually and wide-ranging operations. The stock is acting as though some big news may be on the way, launching higher so far in May, up as much as 350% in the past couple weeks on sharply expanding volume. The move takes SPOM shares above its major moving averages, with key resistance still far above current levels. We don’t precisely know the story here, but someone obviously does, and we expect further clarity to emerge in the days ahead.

As far as known catalysts, the company recently announced a partnership with QingDao Fuyutang Health Development Franchises Ltd. Mr. Fengyou Lu, the CEO of SPO Global Inc., and Ms. Jiemei Wang, the Chairman & CEO of Fuyutang Franchises have signed a partnership agreement to set up more than 100 clinics in multiple cities, to build a national wide Fuyutang Chinese Medicine Clinic Franchise in the next two years. According to that release, Gerpang Healthcare Group will cooperate with Fuyutang Franchises in Medical terminal services, focusing on technical support, Chinese-Western medical cooperation, physicians advance training, and third-party standardization services to create a standardized medical service management model.

SPO Global Inc (OTCMKTS:SPOM) bills itself as Gerpang Healthcare Group, a company that operates as a bio-pharmaceutical company that manufactures and sells genetic coating stents, HBV hepatitis B virus vaccines, monoclonal antibodies for male infertility detection, cognitive disorder functional food, and polypeptide probiotics.

The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Jinan, China.

SPO Global Inc. (OTC Markets: SPOM) recently completed its merger with Gerpang Healthcare Group.

Its subsidiary, Shandong Gerpang Biotechnology Co., Ltd. is an innovative and technological private enterprise located in the pharmaceutical Valley Industrial Park of Jinan high tech Zone.

Its main business scope includes biomedical R&D, medical information software development and sales, medical high-tech introduction, medical high-quality consumables production and sales, health care products, drugs, medical equipment consumables agency and sales.

As noted above, SPOM just announced a partnership with QingDao Fuyutang Health Development Franchises Ltd.

We’ve witnessed nearly 280% tacked on to share pricing for the name in the past month. Furthermore, the name has witnessed a pop in interest, as transaction volume levels have recently pushed greater than 210% over what the stock has registered over the longer term.

As noted in the company’s March release, “through the integration of resources and complementary advantages, Gerpang and Fuyutang Health Franchise will definitely create a unique professional brand in this field. Based on the tenet of “Inheriting the culture of Chinese medicine and integrating the advantages of Chinese and Western medicine”. Gerpang will cooperate with Fuyutang Health Franchise and serve the world, truly bring the gospel to global patients.”

Now commanding a market cap of $64M, SPOM has virtually no cash on the books, which compares with about $3.9M in total current liabilities. SPOM is apparently pulling in trailing 12-month revenues of $82K. However, the company's operations in China could be much bigger in terms of financial scope, and investors will eagerly await a clearer picture of transparent financials.

Disclosure: we hold no position in $SPOM, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.