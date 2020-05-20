Cannabis Strategic Ventures (OTCMKTS:NUGS) Continues to Put Pieces Together

The small-cap cannabis space is back in gear as a spike in demand-driven growth grips the California market, which is the largest regional cannabis market on the planet – and one of the fastest-growing names in that space right now appears to be Cannabis Strategic Ventures (OTCMKTS:NUGS). The NUGS story is really about a growing network of distribution partners in both delivery and physical dispensaries, and the company’s seeming ability to ramp up production capacity while most of its regional competitors seem to be paring back capacity even as cannabis prices rise and consumers face a shortage of supply.

It’s a perfect storm, and NUGS has been reporting a series of sharply growing weekly and monthly sales figures. The company also recently made the case that this is a trend that looks likely to accelerate due to increasing volume on the white label side and ramping margins ahead when it launches its own line of branded products.

Cannabis Strategic Ventures (OTCMKTS:NUGS) has been consistently noting strong and accelerating growth based on improving positioning in the California marketplace so far this year. In that vein, the company just announced that it will have new expanded inventory ready for sales and shipment after a sharp surge in sales in early May left the Company “sold out” every week for the past month for the first time in its history.

According to the release, the company has been expanding its total production capacity, with a jump of as much as 150% in preparation for an huge jump in end-market demand through its growing distribution relationships.

Based on these factors, that capacity expansion will contribute through inventory builds going forward to accelerating sales growth from its record performance in April, where it saw an 800% sequential gain over calendar Q1 numbers.

With the coming advent of branded products, NUGS is looking at 3 different sources of improving value for its shareholders: more production, more demand, and bigger margins

According to company materials, “Cannabis Strategic Ventures Inc. (OTC: NUGS) is one of the largest publicly traded marijuana cultivators in the United States. The Company is Los Angeles-based and incubates, develops and partners with category leaders within the cannabis and ancillary sectors. The Firm’s NUGS brand experience provides operational and financial strategic partnerships and a range of essential services to emerging and existing Cannabis consumer brands.”

As noted above, NUGS just announced that it will have new expanded inventory ready for sales and shipment next week after a sharp surge in sales in early May left the Company “sold out” every week for the past month for the first time in its history. This comes after a series of announcements of accelerating growth on a volume basis.

The stock has been pushing higher in recent weeks on increasing trading activity. Shares are up over 100% in the past two months, with volume up over 110% compared to average transaction volume during Q1 in the stock.

“We have never seen anything like this,” noted Simon Yu, CEO of Cannabis Strategic Ventures. “We booked $100,000 in one day to clear out all of our remaining inventory. We anticipated this dynamic but still underestimated the force of the trend. Too much demand is always the problem you want to have. And we are confident we will be able to translate this into further upside in terms of our top-line growth curve.”

Earning a current market cap value of $27M, NUGS has a store ($222K) of cash on the books on trailing 12-month revenues of $2.9M. In addition, the company is seeing recent top-line growth, with sequential quarterly revenues growing at 91.4%. This is an exciting story, and we look forward to a follow-up chapter as events transpire. Sign-up for continuing coverage on shares of $NUGS stock, as well as other hot stock picks, get our free newsletter today and get our next breakout pick!

Disclosure: we hold no position in $NUGS, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.