Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:TGODF) Shares Spike Higher

Traders reacted earlier this week as Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:TGODF) announced that it has signed a supply agreement with Medical Cannabis by Shoppers, a subsidiary of Shoppers Drug Mart Inc., making their certified organic medical cannabis products available via the Shoppers online medical cannabis sales platform.

According to the release, under the terms of the agreement, TGOD will provide Shoppers with a broad portfolio of certified organic medical cannabis products, including its latest 2.0 offering such as Infusers (dissolvable powder), teas and vapes. The agreement is for a three-year term with a renewal clause for an additional two years.

Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:TGODF) is a research & development company licensed under the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations (“ACMPR”) to cultivate medical cannabis.

The Company carries out its principal activities producing cannabis from its facilities in Ancaster, Ont., pursuant to the provisions of the ACMPR and the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (Canada) and its regulations.

The company grows high quality, organic cannabis with sustainable, all-natural principles. TGOD’s products are laboratory tested to ensure patients have access to a standardized, safe and consistent product. TGOD has a funded capacity of 116,000 kg and is building 970,000 sq. ft. of cultivation facilities in Ontario and Quebec.

The company has developed a strategic partnership with Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSX:ACB) whereby Aurora has invested approximately C$78.1 million for an approximate 17.5% stake in TGOD. In addition, the Company has raised approximately C$290 million dollars and has over 5,000 shareholders. TGOD’s Common Shares and warrants issued under the indenture dated November 1, 2017 trade on the TSX under the symbol “TGOD” and “TGOD.WT”, respectively.

According to company materials, “The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (TSX:TGOD) is a publicly traded, premium global organic cannabis company, with operations focused on medical cannabis markets in Canada, Europe, the Caribbean and Latin America, as well as the Canadian adult-use market. The Company grows high quality, organic cannabis with sustainable, all-natural principles. TGOD’s products are laboratory tested to ensure patients have access to a standardized, safe and consistent product. TGOD has a funded capacity of 170,000 kgs and is building 1,382,000 sq. ft. of cultivation facilities across Ontario, Quebec and Jamaica.”

We’ve witnessed 100% added to share values of the stock over the past week of action. Moreover, the name has benefitted from a jump in recent trading volume to the tune of approaching 170% beyond its prior sustained average level.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Canada’s largest pharmacy network, bringing together TGOD’s unique expertise in developing high-quality certified organic cannabis products and Shoppers’ unmatched national reach,” commented Robert Gora, Vice President of Sales at TGOD. “We share their vision of facilitating access to medical cannabis for patients across Canada,” added Gora.

At this time, carrying a capital value in the market of $125M, TGODF has a significant war chest ($36.1M) of cash on the books, which compares with about $53.2M in total current liabilities. TGODF is pulling in trailing 12-month revenues of $11M. In addition, the company is seeing major top-line growth, with y/y quarterly revenues growing at 66.6%. This may be a very interesting story and we will look forward to updating it again soon. Sign-up for continuing coverage on shares of $TGODF stock, as well as other hot stock picks, get our free newsletter today and get our next breakout pick!

Disclosure: we hold no position in $TGODF, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.