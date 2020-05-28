KushCo Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:KSHB) Joins the Party

Traders may benefit from taking note of the fact that KushCo Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:KSHB) just announced financial results for its fiscal second quarter ended February 29, 2020, which included the fact that Net revenue decreased 14% from the prior year period to $30.1 million, and that Revenue from the Company’s “Core” customers increased 227% from the prior year period to $24.6 million, or 82% of total revenue.

According to the release, the company also noted that it implemented a new strategic plan to align deeper with more established, financially stable, and creditworthy customers (namely multi-state operators, licensed producers, and leading brands); to significantly reduce and right-size the Company’s cost structure; and to accelerate the path to positive adjusted EBITDA. It also completed several milestones with respect to the Company’s recently announced strategic plan, including substantially reducing overhead and inventory, while also making progress in consolidating its warehouses and enhancing its sales approach toward smaller customers to be more profitable, efficient, and automated.

KushCo Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:KSHB) is the parent company to a diverse group of business units that are transformative leaders in the cannabis, CBD and other related industries. KushCo Holdings’ subsidiaries and brands provide exceptional customer service, product quality, compliance knowledge and a local presence in serving its diverse customer base.

KushCo Holdings’ brands include Kush Bottles, a dynamic sales platform that is the nation’s largest and most respected distributor of packaging, supplies, and accessories, Kush Energy, which provides ultra-pure hydrocarbon gases and solvents to the cannabis and CBD sector, Hybrid Creative, a premier creative design agency for cannabis and non-cannabis ventures, and Koleto Packaging Solutions, the research and development arm driving intellectual property development and acquisitions.

Founded in 2010, KushCo Holdings has now sold more than 1 billion units and regularly services more than 5,000 legally operated medical and adult-use dispensaries, growers, and producers across North America, South America, and Europe. KushCo Holdings subsidiaries maintain facilities in the five largest U.S. cannabis markets as well as having a local sales presence in every major U.S. cannabis market.

According to its materials, “KushCo Holdings, strives to be the industry leader for responsible and compliant products and services in the legal cannabis and CBD industry. The Company has been featured in media nationwide, including CNBC, Los Angeles Times, TheStreet.com, Entrepreneur, and business magazine Inc. While KushCo Holdings services all facets of the cannabis and CBD industries, it has no direct involvement with the cannabis plant or any products that contain THC or CBD.”

Traders will note 42% added to share values of the stock over the past month of action. In addition, the company has registered increased average transaction volume recently, with the past month seeing 18% over the long run average.

Nick Kovacevich, KushCo’s Co-founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented: “Despite a challenging market backdrop, we are pleased with how we executed according to our plan. Net revenue of $30.1 million was down 14% year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter due to a myriad of factors, namely a slower-than-anticipated rebound in demand for our vape hardware products, following the illicit market vape crisis; a slower-than-anticipated start to our hemp trading business; and continued weakness in the California market, which has been exacerbated by the recent COVID-19 pandemic. Notwithstanding the decrease in total revenue, there were several positive takeaways this quarter, including continued robust sequential growth in many of our key markets, such as Illinois, Michigan, Massachusetts, and Canada, where sales in those regions nearly doubled or tripled quarter-over-quarter. In addition, we continued to gain traction with our larger MSO, LP, and leading brand customers, collectively referred to as our Core customers. We were able to not only expand this customer base during fiscal Q2, but also cross-sell them additional products and services, with these customers on average purchasing 84 SKUs from us during the trailing twelve months ended fiscal Q2, compared to just 69 SKUs a couple of quarters ago.

Currently trading at a market capitalization of $106M, KSHB has a significant war chest ($11.4M) of cash on the books, which compares with about $20.5M in total current liabilities. KSHB is pulling in trailing 12-month revenues of $153.6M. However, the company is seeing declines on the top-line on a quarterly y/y basis, with revenues falling at -14.3%. As more color becomes clear on the name, we will review the situation and update our take. Sign-up for continuing coverage on shares of $KSHB stock, as well as other hot stock picks, get our free newsletter today and get our next breakout pick!

Disclosure: we hold no position in $KSHB, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.