Acreage Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:ACRGF) Divests to Streamline for Possible New Growth

It shouldn’t be overlooked that Acreage Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:ACRGF) just announced the sale of certain non-core assets as part of an update to its overall strategic plan to focus on key, profitable operations.

According to the release, the Company expects this shift in focus will lead to immediate margin improvements and accelerate its pathway to achieve positive pro-forma adjusted EBITDA for the full year 2020. The strategic shift is a direct response to significant changes in capital markets, and in anticipation of continued historic pressure on consumer sentiment and regional and national economic uncertainties. In addition to the sale of some non-core and other under-performing assets, Acreage intends to operate with a more optimized overhead cost structure and corporate team to adapt to an ever-changing cannabis landscape.

Acreage Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:ACRGF) bills itself as a principal investment firm specializing in the cannabis industry.

This is a vertically integrated, multi-state owner of cannabis licenses and assets in U.S. states where either medical and/or adult use of cannabis is legal. With one of the largest geographic footprints of any cannabis companies, it currently owns and/or operates cultivation, processing and dispensary operations. The Company is dedicated to building and scaling operations to create a seamless, consumer-focused branded cannabis experience.

According to public filings, Acreage is the largest multi-state cannabis operator in the United States in terms of number of states with operating licenses, largest total addressable market, and largest serviceable population. More recently, Acreage announced a transformative acquisition of Form Factory, which will provide the company with the capabilities to become the cannabis industry’s first and only Consumer Packaged Goods company with a national footprint.

Headquartered in New York City, Acreage Holdings is the largest vertically integrated, multi-state owner of cannabis licenses and assets in U.S. states with respect to number of states with operating licenses, according to public filings.

With operating licenses in 19 states, serving a population of more than 172 million Americans, and an estimated 2022 total addressable market of approximately $14 billion in legal cannabis sales according to Arcview Market Research. Acreage is dedicated to building and scaling operations to create a seamless, consumer-focused branded cannabis experience.

Recent action has seen 46% tacked on to share pricing for the company in the past month. Moreover, the company has seen interest climb, with an increase in recent trading volume of 77% beyond its prior sustained average level.

Kevin Murphy, Chairman and CEO of Acreage, commented: “The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on U.S. cannabis operators has been profound, at a time when the industry was already reeling from decreased access to capital, legislative uncertainty, and the illicit-market vaping crisis that struck our industry by association. Led by a nimble operating team and Board of Directors that has proven its ability time and again to adapt and thrive in challenging times, we are supremely confident our plan will ensure operational profitability and excellence and position us to deliver improved shareholder returns in short order.”

Earning a current market cap value of $253M, ACRGF has virtually no cash on the books, which compares with virtually no total current liabilities. ACRGF is pulling in trailing 12-month revenues of $74.1M. In addition, the company is seeing major top-line growth, with y/y quarterly revenues growing at 101.5%. You can bet we will update this one again as new information comes into view. Sign-up for continuing coverage on shares of $ACRGF stock, as well as other hot stock picks, get our free newsletter today and get our next breakout pick!

Disclosure: we hold no position in $ACRGF, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.