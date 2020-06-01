Why BioLargo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLGO) is Getting Fresh Attention

One stock that has started to gain increasing attention in recent action is BioLargo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLGO). The company has a diversified chemicals industry footprint driven by well-established IP and a core team of industry veterans. It’s recent motor is tied to a subsidiary’s development of an FDA-registered Class I general purpose disinfectant for PPE with an extremely high antimicrobial efficacy (99.999% kill rate – complete inactivation) while remaining safe on skin.

To further flesh out the story, the company just announced that it has been awarded a new US patent covering its innovative water treatment technology the Advanced Oxidation System (AOS), designed and manufactured by BioLargo’s subsidiary BioLargo Water, Inc. According to the release, the AOS works by generating highly reactive iodine compounds which destroy water contaminants inside the AOS, while emitting safe, clean water. Compared to many competing technologies, the AOS costs less to install and operate, eliminates certain water contaminants existing systems cannot, and requires less electricity to treat water to enable safe water discharge and/or reuse.

BioLargo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLGO) focuses on unique disruptive solutions to deliver clean air, clean water and a clean, safe environment (www.biolargo.com). BLGO has a deep and expansive R&D facet, with collaborations that read like a who’s who list of top teams, including UCLA, Shell Co, Suncor, Total, Epcor, NWRI, EREF, and a substantial list of top north American universities in the US and Canada.

The company’s engineering division features experienced professional engineers dedicated to integrity, reliability, and environmental stewardship (www.biolargoengineering.com). Its industrial odor control division, Odor-No-More (www.odornomore.com) features CupriDyne Clean Industrial Odor Eliminator (www.cupridyne.com), which eliminates the odor-causing compounds and VOCs rather than masking them, and is now winning over leading companies in the solid waste handling and wastewater industries and other industries that contend with malodors and VOCs.

BLGO’s subsidiary, BioLargo Water (www.biolargowater.ca), develops the Advanced Oxidation System “AOS,” a disruptive industrial water treatment technology designed to eliminate waterborne pathogens and recalcitrant contaminants with better energy-efficiency and lower operational costs than incumbent technologies.

And its subsidiary, Clyra Medical (www.clyramedical.com), features effective and gentle solutions for chronic infected wounds to promote infection control and regenerative tissue therapy.

Find out when $BLGO reaches critical levels. Subscribe to OracleDispatch.com Right Now by entering your Email in the box below.

As noted above, BLGO just announced that it has been awarded a new US patent covering its innovative water treatment technology the Advanced Oxidation System (AOS), designed and manufactured by BioLargo’s subsidiary BioLargo Water, Inc.

We’ve witnessed 16% added to share values of the listing over the past month of action. Moreover, the name has witnessed a pop in interest, as transaction volume levels have recently pushed nearly 170% beyond its prior sustained average level.

BioLargo Water President Dr. Richard Smith commented, “This patent was issued at a critical time, as we are hard at work establishing the first commercial trials for the AOS technology, after which we hope to achieve initial sales. With broad, secure intellectual property protection, we can launch this powerful and innovative technology without significant concern about competitors copying our designs. This is a great day for BioLargo and BioLargo Water, and we are proud of our team members who made this possible.”

Earning a current market cap value of $29M, BLGO has a reserve ($744K) of cash on the books. The company is pulling in trailing 12-month revenues of $1.9M. In addition, the company is seeing major top-line growth, with y/y quarterly revenues growing at 20.6%. This is an exciting story, and we look forward to a follow-up chapter as events transpire. Sign-up for continuing coverage on shares of $BLGO stock, as well as other hot stock picks, get our free newsletter today and get our next breakout pick!

Disclosure: we hold no position in $BLGO, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.