Will the Charlotte’s Web Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) Run Continue?

It may pay to take note of the fact that Charlotte’s Web Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) just announced that it has achieved another milestone in its continued commitment to innovation and consistency in hemp genetics. The Company has earned U.S. utility patent U.S. 10,653,085, its second U.S. patent for hemp genetics.

According to the release, this patent is for ‘CW1AS1’, a new hemp variety created by company co-founder Joel Stanley and Sr. Director of Cultivation R&D Bear Reel. The patent takes Charlotte’s Web’s premier proprietary genetics to the next generation, and builds a strong wall of protection around it, and the products made from it. Patents on hemp genetics are a new frontier, and very few patents in this sector have been issued to date. Charlotte’s Web, the world’s largest vertically integrated hemp company, has been at the forefront of this new frontier in hemp patents and will continue to invest in its breeding program and in the science of hemp to ensure a consistent and high-quality supply is available.

Charlotte’s Web Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) bills itself as a company that develops and distributes hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) wellness products. Its products include CBD hemp oils, capsules, topicals, and pet products that feature CBD hemp oil extracts.

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. sells its products online as well as through distributors, and brick and mortar retailers.

The company was formerly known as Stanley Brothers Holdings Inc. and changed its name to Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. in July 2018. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

According to company materials, “Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. is the market leader in the production and distribution of innovative hemp-based cannabidiol (“CBD”) wellness products. Founded by the Stanley Brothers, the Company’s premium quality products start with proprietary hemp genetics that are responsibly manufactured into whole plant hemp extracts naturally containing a full spectrum of phytocannabinoids, including CBD, terpenes, flavonoids and other beneficial hemp compounds. Industrial hemp products are non-intoxicating. Charlotte’s Web current product categories include tinctures (liquid products), capsules, topical, as well as pet products. Charlotte’s Web hemp-based whole plant extracts are sold through select distributors, brick and mortar retailers, and online through the Company’s website.”

Traders will note 57% during the past month in terms of shareholder gains in the stock. Furthermore, the company has seen a growing influx of trading interest, with the stock’s recent average trading volume running 75% above the average volume levels in play in this stock over the longer term.

“This ‘CW1AS1’ patent gives Charlotte’s Web the highest level of protection for our proprietary genetics and ensures that Charlotte’s Web products will continue to be available to the thousands who use them in a form that is consistent and provides the same user experience time and time again,” said Deanie Elsner, Charlotte’s Web CEO and President.

Currently trading at a market capitalization of $469M, CWBHF has a significant war chest ($75.5M) of cash on the books, which must be weighed relative to about $42.2M in total current liabilities. One should also note that debt has been growing over recent quarters. CWBHF is pulling in trailing 12-month revenues of $125.6M. In addition, the company is seeing major top-line growth, with y/y quarterly revenues growing at 0.1%. We will update the story again soon as developments transpire. Sign-up for continuing coverage on shares of $CWBHF stock, as well as other hot stock picks, get our free newsletter today and get our next breakout pick!

Disclosure: we hold no position in $CWBHF, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.