Supreme Cannabis Company Inc (OTCMKTS:SPRWF) Gets Into Gear

It may pay to take note of the fact that Supreme Cannabis Company Inc (OTCMKTS:SPRWF) just announced the launch of meetyourtastebuds.com, an interactive website designed to help consumers across the country find the perfect strain.

According to the release, whether consumers have enjoyed cannabis for years or just recently started their cannabis journey, 7ACRES is encouraging everyone to focus on what tastes delicious. Cannabis shares common flavours with many items people eat or drink every day, such as citrus and spice. By answering a few questions about your individual taste preferences at meetyourtastebuds.com, consumers will receive a personalized recommendation of a 7ACRES cultivar specifically selected for them.

Supreme Cannabis Company Inc (OTCMKTS:SPRWF) trumpets itself as a Canadian publicly traded company committed to providing premium brands and products that proudly reflect its consumers, people, and uniquely innovative culture. The Company’s portfolio includes its wholly-owned subsidiary and flagship brand 7ACRES.

7ACRES is a federally licensed producer of medical cannabis operating inside a 342,000-square-foot facility in Kincardine, Ontario. 7ACRES is dedicated to providing consumers with a premium-quality product that recognizes its customers are informed, discerning and value a brand and culture that aligns with their principles. 7ACRES brand success has been reflected in provincial supply agreements, where 7ACRES’ product is consistently listed in the highest brand category available to recreational consumers.

The Company’s growing portfolio also includes an equity investment and long-term global distribution partnership with Lesotho-based Medigrow for the exporting of medical-grade cannabis oil.

According to company materials, “the company focuses on the production and sale of medical marijuana in Canada. The company was formerly known as Supreme Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Supreme Pharmaceuticals Inc. in February 2014. Supreme Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. The Supreme Cannabis Company has consistently set the standard for innovation in the sector, including the design of growing facilities and development of operational excellence metrics. We are confident that together with our flagship brand, proprietary technology and products, truly unique culture, and industry-leading team, we will deliver consistent long-term value creation to our shareholders.”

The chart shows 27% added to share values of the stock over the past month of action. Moreover, the company has witnessed a pop in interest, as transaction volume levels have recently pushed 83% over the long run average.

“We are very excited to launch this interactive tool and help consumers distinguish their cannabis taste preferences. Taste plays a big part in a user’s cannabis experience and, along with look and smell, can be a good differentiator of quality cannabis,” said Nicole Sale, VP, Marketing & Communications. “During this difficult time of social distancing, consumers may not be able to engage budtenders as easily as they used to. Meetyourtastebuds.com can act as another source of information for those shopping from home.”

At this time, carrying a capital value in the market of $89M, SPRWF has a significant war chest ($29.5M) of cash on the books, which stands against about $16.2M in total current liabilities. SPRWF is pulling in trailing 12-month revenues of $49.2M. However, the company is seeing declines on the top line on a quarterly y/y basis, with revenues falling at -2.5%. We will update the story again soon as further details emerge. Sign-up for continuing coverage on shares of $SPRWF stock, as well as other hot stock picks, get our free newsletter today and get our next breakout pick!

Disclosure: we hold no position in $SPRWF, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.