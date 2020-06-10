PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) is Holding Steady

Many stocks have been testing new highs in 2020, and one of the most notable is PLDT Inc. (PHI). Currently, PHI is trading at $24.17 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Hold. while the current analyst price target stands at $22.40.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $26.28 and the low is $15.91. Over the last 52 weeks, PHI is down -8.03% while the S&P 500 is down -0.75%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

In the last quarter, PHI reported a profit of $185.0 million. PLDT Inc. also saw revenues increase to $859.83 million. In addition, PHI has free cash flow of $4.67 million as of 03-2020 The company’s EBITDA came in at $395.63 million which compares well with its peers.

PHI booked profit margins of 0.00%, its Return on Equity (ROE) is -0.10%, and its Return on Assets is 0.00%. All told, it is clear that, PHI needs to be on your watchlist.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. PHI has a short ratio of 2.49 and outstanding shares of 222.07M.

Company Outlook

PHI has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Furthermore, 10-day volume stands at 88300.0 and more growth is possible in the weeks ahead. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at -3.57. PLDT Inc. PHI also noted assets of $10.74 billion at the end of the last quarter. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as PHI has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, PLDT Inc. PHI has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, PHI represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

PLDT Inc. PHI is now commanding a market cap of 5.37B and a float of 216.00M. PHI is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line.

Disclosure: we hold no position in PHI, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.