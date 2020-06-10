The Unprecedented Rise of DexCom Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Many stocks have been testing new highs in 2020, and one of the most notable is DexCom Inc. (DXCM). Currently, DXCM is trading at $380.50 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Strong Buy. while the current analyst price target stands at $382.38.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $428.59 and the low is $126.50. Over the last 52 weeks, DXCM is down -11.22% while the S&P 500 is down -0.75%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

In the last quarter, DXCM reported a profit of $256.5 million. DexCom Inc. also saw revenues increase to $405.1 million. In addition, DXCM has free cash flow of -$31.3 million as of 03-2020 The company’s EBITDA came in at $46.6 million which compares well with its peers.

DXCM booked profit margins of 9.20%, its Return on Equity (ROE) is 18.10%, and its Return on Assets is 6.50%. All told, it is clear that, DXCM needs to be on your watchlist.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. DXCM has a short ratio of 2.98 and outstanding shares of 91.80M.

Company Outlook

DXCM has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Furthermore, 10-day volume stands at 1.41 million and more growth is possible in the weeks ahead. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at 1.59. DexCom Inc. DXCM also noted assets of $2.45 billion at the end of the last quarter. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as DXCM has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, DexCom Inc. DXCM has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, DXCM represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

DexCom Inc. DXCM is now commanding a market cap of 33.95B and a float of 89.22M. DXCM is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line.

Disclosure: we hold no position in DXCM, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.