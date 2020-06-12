Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Stock is Plummeting, Here is Why

The Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) shares are trading at lower $215.24 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Strong Buy. while the current analyst price target stands at $227.34.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $231.14 and the low is $151.85. Over the last 52 weeks, BABA is down -6.88% while the S&P 500 is down -5.76%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

In the last quarter, BABA reported a profit of $11.08 billion. Alibaba Group Holding Limited also saw revenues increase to $23.19 billion. In addition, BABA has free cash flow of $25.63 billion as of 12-2019 The company’s EBITDA came in at $5.68 billion which compares well with its peers.

BABA booked profit margins of 29.30%, its Return on Equity (ROE) is 22.80%, and its Return on Assets is 12.40%. All told, it is clear that, BABA needs to be on your watchlist.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. BABA has a short ratio of 1.48 and outstanding shares of 2.68B.

Company Outlook

BABA has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Furthermore, 10-day volume stands at 15.65 million and more growth is possible in the weeks ahead. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at 7.92. Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA also noted assets of $189.53 billion at the end of the last quarter. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as BABA has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, BABA represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA is now commanding a market cap of 573.46B and a float of 1.78B. BABA is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line.

