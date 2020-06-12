Is Now the Time to Invest in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)?

The Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) shares are trading at lower $5.60 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy. while the current analyst price target stands at $5.06.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $11.54 and the low is $2.63. Over the last 52 weeks, CLF is down -51.48% while the S&P 500 is down -5.76%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

In the last quarter, CLF reported a profit of $3.1 million. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. also saw revenues increase to $359.1 million. In addition, CLF has free cash flow of -$298.6 million as of 03-2020 The company’s EBITDA came in at -$44.4 million which compares well with its peers.

CLF booked profit margins of 12.00%, its Return on Equity (ROE) is 55.10%, and its Return on Assets is 5.40%. All told, it is clear that, CLF needs to be on your watchlist.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. CLF has a short ratio of 8.26 and outstanding shares of 297.50M.

Company Outlook

CLF has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Furthermore, 10-day volume stands at 13.72 million and more growth is possible in the weeks ahead. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at 0.95. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. CLF also noted assets of $8.91 billion at the end of the last quarter. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as CLF has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. CLF has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, CLF represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. CLF is now commanding a market cap of 2.04B and a float of 364.78M. CLF is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line.

Disclosure: we hold no position in CLF, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.