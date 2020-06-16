Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Continues To Grow Sales Amid COVID-19

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) is a leader in the plant-based meat alternatives market and although its stock has been volatile this past year it is still appealing. The company has mitigated most of the risks that it has been facing in recent times and its valuation has remained rather constant.

The plant-based meat alternative market is full of potential and Beyond Meat has managed to cut a niche for itself in the space. The company didn’t package the meat alternatives for a particular group but they advertised widely and have since expanded their offering beyond tofu.

Beyond Meat grew sales in the last quarter amid COVID-19 pandemic

Sales have continued to grow and in the past quarter in the US they were up 157% while international sales were up 57%. The demand for plant-based meat might have benefitted following the CPVID-19 pandemic that led to shutdowns of beef processing plants leading to meat shortages in supermarkets. Although this was temporal it has nevertheless lasted for consumers to try Beyond Meat products.

The pandemic has constrained restaurant businesses but there was still a 156% growth in sales in the US in the food services business while revenue doubled internationally. The company has been establishing several global partnerships and has launched two facilities in the Netherlands for easy access to European consumers. Equally, it has entered a distribution agreement in China for distribution of its products to wholesalers, restaurants, and hotels.

Beyond Meat faces growing competition

The other issue the company faces is growing competition in the space with Impossible Foods being the biggest competitor. Impossible Foods has been effective in getting its plant-based meat alternative to restaurants compared to Beyond Meat and it now sells burger to consumers directly.

Some other companies that have launched meat alternatives include Tyson Foods, and Nestle as well as retailers such as Kroger (NYSE:KR). The alternative meat market is expected to reach $4 billion by 2026 which is an indication that more players will get in. this will however challenge Beyond Meat to offer its products at premium prices.