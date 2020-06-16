Genius Brands International Inc (NASDAQ:GNUS) Is Showing Bullish Pattern: What Next?

There has been a lot of volatility in the markets through the course of 2020, and stocks have attracted a lot of speculative money due to the recent recovery in the markets. One of the stocks that has benefited considerably due to that state of affairs is that of Genius Brands International Inc (NASDAQ:GNUS).

The stock went from $0.31 a share from back at the start of May to as much as $10 at one point on June 4. In such a situation, it is worthwhile to have a look at some of the factors that could make things better for those who are bullish on the Genius Brands stock. Here is a look at three such factors.

Major Trigger

The company launched its ‘Kartoon Channel’ on June 15, and the Genius Brands Chief Executive Officer described it as a ‘Netflix for Kids.’ It is going to be available on 100 million United States households with televisions and on as many as 200 million mobile devices. There is not going to be any subscription fee, and all the revenues is supposed to come through advertising. The stock has rallied due to a lot of optimism around Kartoon Channel, and advertising revenues, as well as subscription numbers, will need to be in line with expectations if the stock is to move further up.

The company has also been selling a lot of its stock and recently sold a large chunk of its stock to ‘long-standing investors’. Hence, that might not be a particularly reassuring signal to current shareholders who might feel that the company is trying to cash out.

The company recently answered short-seller criticism regarding its programming by hiring Margaret Loesch, the Fox Kids Network President and David Neuman, television segment president of Walt Disney. However, it should be noted that Genius Brands should not dilute more of its shares as stock options in order to attract such talent. GNUS is now entering a critical territory in its history, and its performance over the near term will most likely decide the future of the stock. Sign up below for critical news updates on $GNUS and other breakout alerts.