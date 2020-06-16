MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) Stock Breaking Out After Afrezza Update

When a biotech or pharmaceutical company makes a critical presentation with regards to one of its products at a prestigious industry event, it generally has a positive effect on the stock. That is what happened with MannKind Corporation’s (NASDAQ:MNKD) stock on Monday.

Major Announcement

The company made a significant announcement with regards to one of its key products, and that set off the rally. MannKind announced that it presented new data from the clinical studies of its product Afrezza, which is an insulin product. The data was presented at the American Diabetes Association’s 80th Scientific Sessions conference.

It is a significant development for the company since it will give the product a lot of exposure in a leading industry event, and the market caught on to the developments fairly quickly. The MannKind stock rallied by as much as 13% on Monday on the back of the news, and it remains to be seen if it can add to the gains today. At the conference in question, the company provided the analysis from as many as four studies that were conducted on the effect of Afrezza on patients who suffer from Type 1 diabetes.

The data revealed that the medicine could be consumed by patients in doses equivalent to 1.5 to 2 times the level of insulin that is injected. In addition to that, MannKind also presented data from a two-year study that demonstrated the safety of the product. The main talking points from the data presentation were that Afrezza is not only effective, but it is also safe to consume, and hence, the rally in the stock did not come as a total surprise.

In the first quarter, the company reported that total sales of Afrezza stood at $8 million and that reflected a year on year rise of as much as 58%. The stock has gained as much as 20% in the year so far, and savvy investors could consider tracking it. Sign up below for $MNKD updates and critical breakout alerts!