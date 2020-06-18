Investor Confidence is Falling for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

The Oracle Corporation (ORCL) shares are trading at lower $51.52 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy. The current analyst price target stands at $51.16.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $60.50 and the low is $39.71. Over the last 52 weeks, ORCL is down -14.84% while the S&P 500 is down -0.42%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

In the last quarter, ORCL reported a profit of $7.83 billion. Oracle Corporation also saw revenues increase to $9.8 billion. In addition, ORCL has free cash flow of $8.39 billion as of 02-2020 The company’s EBITDA came in at $4.28 billion which compares well with its peers.

ORCL booked profit margins of 27.10%, its Return on Equity (ROE) is 61.50%, and its Return on Assets is 10.50%. All told, it is clear that, ORCL needs to be on your watchlist.

Find out when ORCL reaches critical levels. Subscribe to OracleDispatch.com Right Now by entering your Email in the box below.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. ORCL has a short ratio of 2.49 and outstanding shares of 3.19B.

Company Outlook

ORCL has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Furthermore, 10-day volume stands at 12.51 million and more growth is possible in the weeks ahead. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at 3.18. Oracle Corporation ORCL also noted assets of $96.7 billion at the end of the last quarter. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as ORCL has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, Oracle Corporation ORCL has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, ORCL represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

Oracle Corporation ORCL is now commanding a market cap of 160.75B and a float of 2.01B. ORCL is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line. Sign-up for continuing coverage on shares of ORCL stock, as well as other hot stock picks, get our free newsletter today and get our next breakout pick!

Disclosure: we hold no position in ORCL, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.