Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) is Holding Steady

The Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (SRRK) shares are trading at higher $18.86 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Strong Buy. The current analyst price target stands at $28.25.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $21.92 and the low is $6.95. Over the last 52 weeks, SRRK is down -13.96% while the S&P 500 is down -1.01%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

In the last quarter, SRRK reported a profit of $22.72 million. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation also saw revenues increase to $5.03 million. In addition, SRRK has free cash flow of $2.43 million as of 03-2020 The company’s EBITDA came in at -$17.48 million which compares well with its peers.

SRRK Return on Equity (ROE) is -49.60%, and its Return on Assets is -30.30%. All told, it is clear that, SRRK needs to be on your watchlist.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. SRRK has a short ratio of 17.02 and outstanding shares of 29.53M.

Company Outlook

SRRK has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Furthermore, 10-day volume stands at 0.14 million and more growth is possible in the weeks ahead. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at -2.01. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation SRRK also noted assets of $175.7 million at the end of the last quarter. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as SRRK has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, Scholar Rock Holding Corporation SRRK has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, SRRK represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

Disclosure: we hold no position in SRRK, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.