Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) is Gaining Momentum on Earnings Catalyst

The Bicycle Therapeutics plc (BCYC) shares are trading at higher $16.99 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Strong Buy. The current analyst price target stands at $23.36.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $19.79 and the low is $6.24. Over the last 52 weeks, BCYC is down -14.13% while the S&P 500 is up 0.46%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

In the last quarter, BCYC reported a profit of $12.77 million. Bicycle Therapeutics plc also saw revenues increase to $1.13 million. In addition, BCYC has free cash flow of $20.84 million as of 03-2020 The company’s EBITDA came in at -$11.34 million which compares well with its peers.

BCYC Return on Equity (ROE) is -37.80%, and its Return on Assets is -29.40%. All told, it is clear that, BCYC needs to be on your watchlist.

Find out when BCYC reaches critical levels. Subscribe to OracleDispatch.com Right Now by entering your Email in the box below.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. BCYC has a short ratio of 4.33 and outstanding shares of 18.00M.

Company Outlook

BCYC has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Furthermore, 10-day volume stands at 13950.0 and more growth is possible in the weeks ahead. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at -1.98. Bicycle Therapeutics plc BCYC also noted assets of $129.28 million at the end of the last quarter. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as BCYC has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, Bicycle Therapeutics plc BCYC has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, BCYC represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc BCYC is now commanding a market cap of 301.23M and a float of 4.33M. BCYC is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line. Sign-up for continuing coverage on shares of BCYC stock, as well as other hot stock picks, get our free newsletter today and get our next breakout pick!

Disclosure: we hold no position in BCYC, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.