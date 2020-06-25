APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG) is Holding Steady

The APi Group Corporation (APG) shares are trading at higher $13.16.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $14.63 and the low is $4.30. Over the last 52 weeks, APG is down -10.05% while the S&P 500 is down -2.55%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

Find out when APG reaches critical levels. Subscribe to OracleDispatch.com Right Now by entering your Email in the box below.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. APG has a short ratio of 0.33 and outstanding shares of 169.90M.

Company Outlook

APG has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Furthermore, 10-day volume stands at 5.39 million and more growth is possible in the weeks ahead. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as APG has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, APi Group Corporation APG has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, APG represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

APi Group Corporation APG is now commanding a market cap of 2.24B and a float of 104.24M. APG is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line. Sign-up for continuing coverage on shares of APG stock, as well as other hot stock picks, get our free newsletter today and get our next breakout pick!

Disclosure: we hold no position in APG, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.