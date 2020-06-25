Avenue Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) is Waving the Bull Flag

The Avenue Therapeutics Inc. (ATXI) shares are trading at higher $11.14 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Strong Buy. The current analyst price target stands at $12.50.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $11.83 and the low is $4.96. Over the last 52 weeks, ATXI is down -5.83% while the S&P 500 is down -2.55%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

In the last quarter, ATXI reported a profit of $32000.0. Avenue Therapeutics Inc. also saw revenues increase to $1.27 million. In addition, ATXI has free cash flow of -$1.17 million as of 03-2020 The company’s EBITDA came in at -$1.27 million which compares well with its peers.

ATXI Return on Equity (ROE) is -165.30%, and its Return on Assets is -140.60%. All told, it is clear that, ATXI needs to be on your watchlist.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. ATXI has a short ratio of 0.76 and outstanding shares of 16.48M.

Company Outlook

ATXI has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Furthermore, 10-day volume stands at 35560.0 and more growth is possible in the weeks ahead. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at -0.97. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as ATXI has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, Avenue Therapeutics Inc. ATXI has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, ATXI represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

Avenue Therapeutics Inc. ATXI is now commanding a market cap of 187.71M and a float of 6.60M. ATXI is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line.

