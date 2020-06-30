Charlotte’s Web Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) Racks Up Milestones

It shouldn’t be overlooked that Charlotte’s Web Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) just announced that it has achieved another milestone in its continued commitment to innovation and consistency in hemp genetics.

According to the release, the company has earned U.S. utility patent U.S. 10,653,085, its second U.S. patent for hemp genetics. This patent is for ‘CW1AS1’, a new hemp variety created by company co-founder Joel Stanley and Sr. Director of Cultivation R&D Bear Reel. The patent takes Charlotte’s Web’s premier proprietary genetics to the next generation, and builds a strong wall of protection around it, and the products made from it.

Charlotte’s Web Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) bills itself as a company that develops and distributes hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) wellness products. Its products include CBD hemp oils, capsules, topicals, and pet products that feature CBD hemp oil extracts.

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. sells its products online as well as through distributors, and brick and mortar retailers.

The company was formerly known as Stanley Brothers Holdings Inc. and changed its name to Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. in July 2018. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

According to company materials, “Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. is the market leader in the production and distribution of innovative hemp-based cannabidiol (“CBD”) wellness products. Founded by the Stanley Brothers, the Company’s premium quality products start with proprietary hemp genetics that are responsibly manufactured into whole plant hemp extracts naturally containing a full spectrum of phytocannabinoids, including CBD, terpenes, flavonoids and other beneficial hemp compounds. Industrial hemp products are non-intoxicating. Charlotte’s Web current product categories include tinctures (liquid products), capsules, topical, as well as pet products. Charlotte’s Web hemp-based whole plant extracts are sold through select distributors, brick and mortar retailers, and online through the Company’s website.”

Find out when $CWBHF reaches critical levels. Subscribe to OracleDispatch.com Right Now by entering your Email in the box below.

As noted above, CWBHF just announced that it has achieved another milestone in its continued commitment to innovation and consistency in hemp genetics.

Recent action has seen 51% added to share values of the company over the past month of action. Moreover, the stock has benefitted from a jump in recent trading volume to the tune of 21% beyond its prior sustained average level.

“This ‘CW1AS1’ patent gives Charlotte’s Web the highest level of protection for our proprietary genetics and ensures that Charlotte’s Web products will continue to be available to the thousands who use them in a form that is consistent and provides the same user experience time and time again,” said Deanie Elsner, Charlotte’s Web CEO and President.

Earning a current market cap value of $464M, CWBHF has a significant war chest ($75.5M) of cash on the books, which stands against about $42.2M in total current liabilities. One should also note that debt has been growing over recent quarters. CWBHF is pulling in trailing 12-month revenues of $125.6M. In addition, the company is seeing major top-line growth, with y/y quarterly revenues growing at 0.1% – ie, basically flat. As more color becomes clear on the name, we will review the situation and update our take. Sign-up for continuing coverage on shares of $CWBHF stock, as well as other hot stock picks, get our free newsletter today and get our next breakout pick!

Disclosure: we hold no position in $CWBHF, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.