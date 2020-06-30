Cresco Labs Inc (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Stays in Strong Position

One stock that has been ahead of a good percentage of the pack in the cannabis patch revival underway since March is Cresco Labs Inc (OTCMKTS:CRLBF). We haven’t seen too many major catalysts in the name in recent weeks, but we would point out that the company just announced that Ken Amann, who has been the Company’s Chief Financial Officer since 2015, is retiring effective December 31, 2020.

According to the release, as part of a planned transition, the Company also appointed Dennis Olis to replace Mr. Amann as Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”), effective July 1, 2020. Mr. Olis joins Cresco Labs after previously serving as CFO for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ: MDRX). Mr. Olis brings an extensive background in operations, financial planning and analysis, accounting, financial reporting, tax, internal audit, treasury and mergers and acquisitions at Allscripts and previously at Motorola. Mr. Amann will remain in an advisory role through the remainder of 2020 to ensure a smooth transition of responsibilities.

CRESCO LABS ORD (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) trumpets itself as a company that manufactures and sells medical cannabis products in the United States. It offers cannabis dry flower; vaporizer forms of cannabis; cannabis oil in capsule, oral and sublingual solutions; cannabis in topical; and other cannabis products.

The company also provides cannabis infused edibles, including chocolate and toffee confections, fruit-forward gummies, and hard sweet and chews. Cresco Labs Inc. sells its products under the Cresco brand.

In addition, it operators a Hope Heal Health dispensary in Fall River, Bristol County, Massachusetts.

The company was formerly known as Cresco Labs, LLC and changed its name to Cresco Labs Inc. in November 2018. Cresco Labs Inc. is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

According to the release, “Cresco Labs, based in Chicago, is a leading U.S. cannabis company with experienced management, access to capital and a demonstrated growth strategy. As a differentiated grower, processor and retailer of premium cannabis operating in ten states, the company focuses on entering highly regulated markets with outsized demand potential and high barriers to entry. Its impressive speed-to-market gives Cresco a distinct competitive advantage as it replicates its model to expand its national footprint. Cresco’s proven ability to execute is complemented by a cutting-edge brand strategy spearheaded by several of the brightest minds in consumer marketing in the nation. Cresco’s products are tailored to all major consumer segments: everyday cannabis, medicinally focused, connoisseur grade, and chef inspired edibles by James Beard Award-winning pastry chef Mindy Segal. Learn more about Cresco Labs at crescolabs.com.”

The stock has suffered a bit of late, with shares of CRLBF taking a hit in recent action, down about -6% over the past week. Furthermore, the stock has witnessed a pop in interest, as transaction volume levels have recently pushed 0% beyond its prior sustained average level.

Charlie Bachtell said, “Ken was an early investor in Cresco, and one of the first employees, joining as CFO shortly after Cresco won the initial licenses in Illinois. I know I speak for the entire management team and board of directors when I thank Ken for his significant contribution in growing Cresco to this point. This is bittersweet for me and the Cresco family – it is sad to see Ken go but we wish Ken and his wife, Lisa, nothing but the best in this new phase of their lives. They will always be a part of this Cresco family.”

Earning a current market cap value of $666M, CRLBF has a significant war chest ($101.6M) of cash on the books, which must be weighed relative to about $201M in total current liabilities. One should also note that debt has been growing over recent quarters. CRLBF is pulling in trailing 12-month revenues of $231.7M. In addition, the company is seeing major top-line growth, with y/y quarterly revenues growing at 219%.

