Curaleaf Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Keeps on the Prowl

Given the sharp recover action on display in the cannabis space, one might benefit from noting that Curaleaf Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:CURLF) just announced that it has signed an amended agreement for its acquisition of GR Companies, Inc., the largest private vertically integrated multi-state operator in the United States.

According to the release, Grassroots is a strong market leader throughout the Midwest, with an affiliated portfolio of over 50 dispensary licenses, including more than 30 operational dispensaries. The transaction is expected to strategically accelerate Curaleaf’s expansion into Illinois and Pennsylvania, which are among the largest and fastest-growing cannabis markets in the United States. Grassroots also has a leading presence in new state markets in which Curaleaf does not currently operate, including Arkansas, North Dakota, and Vermont. The transaction is also complementary to Curaleaf’s existing business in seven other states, providing additional scale and operating leverage in major markets such as Arizona, Maryland, Michigan, and Ohio.

Curaleaf Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:CURLF) promulgates itself as a company that operates as an integrated medical and wellness cannabis operator in the United States.

The Company is the parent of Curaleaf, Inc., a leading vertically integrated cannabis operator in the United States. Headquartered in Wakefield, Massachusetts, Curaleaf, Inc. has a presence in 12 states.

Curaleaf, Inc. operates 30 dispensaries, 12 cultivation sites and 9 processing sites with a focus on highly populated, limited license states, including Florida, Massachusetts, New Jersey and New York. Curaleaf, Inc. leverages its extensive research and development capabilities to distribute cannabis products in multiple formats with the highest standard for safety, effectiveness, consistent quality and customer care. Curaleaf is committed to being the industry’s leading resource in education and advancement through research and advocacy.

Curaleaf Inc.’s Florida operations were the first in the cannabis industry to receive the Safe Quality Food certification under the Global Food Safety Initiative, setting a new standard of excellence.

It cultivates, processes, markets, and/or dispenses a range of cannabis products in various operating markets, including flower, pre-rolls and flower pods, dry-herb vaporizer cartridges, concentrates for vaporizing, concentrates for dabbing, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles.

The company also provides non-cannabis services to licensed cannabis operators in the areas of cultivation, extraction and production, and retail operations. As of November 01, 2018, it operated a network of 29 dispensaries. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

Find out when $CURLF reaches critical levels. Subscribe to OracleDispatch.com Right Now by entering your Email in the box below.

As noted above, CURLF just announced it has signed an amended agreement for its acquisition of GR Companies, Inc., the largest private vertically integrated multi-state operator in the United States.

Traders will note flat action during the past week in terms of shareholder gains in the stock. Furthermore, the name has seen interest climb, with an increase in recent trading volume of 12% over the long run average.

Joseph Lusardi, CEO of Curaleaf, stated, “Today’s announcement marks another significant step forward in finalizing our acquisition of Grassroots, providing Curaleaf an important entry to highly populous, vertically integrated markets in the Midwest. The pending integration of Grassroots will solidify Curaleaf’s position as the world’s largest cannabis company by revenue and the most well-diversified, vertically integrated cannabis company in the United States, the world’s largest cannabis market. We are well positioned to continue to lead our growing industry, and we look forward to closing the transaction and serving new patients and customers in the Grassroots community.”

Earning a current market cap value of $2.7B, CURLF has a significant war chest ($251M) of cash on the books, which stands against about $177.1M in total current liabilities. One should also note that debt has been growing over recent quarters. CURLF is pulling in trailing 12-month revenues of $375.9M. In addition, the company is seeing major top-line growth, with y/y quarterly revenues growing at 177%. This may be a very interesting story and we will look forward to updating it again soon. Sign-up for continuing coverage on shares of $CURLF stock, as well as other hot stock picks, get our free newsletter today and get our next breakout pick!

Disclosure: we hold no position in $CURLF, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.