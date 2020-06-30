Harvest Health & Recreation Inc (OTCMKTS:HRVSF) Expands the Brain Trust

One should note that Harvest Health & Recreation Inc (OTCMKTS:HRVSF) just announced the appointment of Deborah Keeley as Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. According to the release, Mrs. Keeley joined Harvest in April 2020 as Vice President of Finance and Tax.

Over her 20+ year career, Mrs. Keeley has held Chief Financial Officer, Chief Accounting Officer and VP Finance and Operations positions for both public and private companies. Most recently, Mrs. Keeley was the Senior Vice President Finance and Operations of Cultural Experiences Abroad, a global educational company. Previously, she was a Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer for Mobile Mini, Inc., a NASDAQ-listed global portable storage company with over 130 locations. Mrs. Keeley received her BSACC from Arizona State University.

Harvest Health & Recreation Inc (OTCMKTS:HRVSF) bills itself as a company that cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis in the United States. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. is one of the first consistently profitable, vertically integrated cannabis companies with one of the largest footprints in the U.S. Harvest’s complete vertical solution includes industry-leading cultivation, manufacturing, and retail facilities, construction, real estate, technology, operational, and brand building expertise — leveraging in-house legal, HR and marketing teams, along with proven experts in writing and winning state-based applications.

The company has more than 525 employees with proven experience, expertise and knowledge of in-house best practices that are drawn upon whenever Harvest enters new markets. Harvest’s executive team is comprised of leaders in finance, compliance, real estate and operations.

Since its founding in 2011, Harvest has grown its footprint every year, has been ranked as the third largest cultivator in the U.S. and currently owns licenses for more than 130 facilities across the U.S. Harvest shares timely updates and releases as part of its regular course of business with the media and the interested public.

Even in light of this news, HRVSF has had a rough past week of trading action, with shares sinking something like -9% in that time. That said, chart support is nearby and we may be in the process of constructing a nice setup for some movement back the other way. Over the past month, shares of the stock have suffered from clear selling pressure, dropping by roughly -43%. In addition, the listing has seen interest climb, with an increase in recent trading volume of 12% beyond its prior sustained average level.

At this time, carrying a capital value in the market of $118M, HRVSF has a significant war chest ($130.3M) of cash on the books, which stands against about $145.4M in total current liabilities. One should also note that debt has been growing over recent quarters. HRVSF is pulling in trailing 12-month revenues of $189.8M. In addition, the company is seeing major top-line growth, with y/y quarterly revenues growing at 136.7%. We will update the story again soon as further details emerge. Sign-up for continuing coverage on shares of $HRVSF stock, as well as other hot stock picks, get our free newsletter today and get our next breakout pick!

Disclosure: we hold no position in $HRVSF, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.