Liberty Health Sciences Inc (OTCMKTS:LHSIF) Builds Out the Sunshine State

It may pay to note that Liberty Health Sciences Inc (OTCMKTS:LHSIF) just announced it was set to open the doors of its 25th dispensary in Stuart, Florida on Thursday, June 18th, subject to approval from the Florida Department of Health. This continues the company’s strong expansion process.

According to the release, “Liberty’s newest 5,000 square foot dispensary is located at 3323 SE Federal Highway Stuart, FL. 34997 and provides a spacious display and retail area, two private consultation rooms and one large waiting. The store will be open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. As with all Liberty locations, locally inspired wall-art will be featured throughout the store on a rotating basis.”

Liberty Health Sciences Inc (OTCMKTS:LHSIF) frames itself as a company that engages in the production and distribution of medical cannabis primarily in the State of Florida.

It has a strategic partnership with Veterans Cannabis Project to support various research projects focused on the treatment of service related trauma with cannabis derived products; and partnership with AdaViv Inc. to enhance production of cannabis.

The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Liberty Health Sciences was established to own and operate medical marijuana licenses in the United States. To date, the company owns one of 14 licenses issued in the state of Florida as well as 50.1% interest in a provisional processing license and a provisional dispensary license, both in Ohio. Liberty has also made an investment in a provisional medical license in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

According to company materials, “Liberty is the cannabis provider committed to providing a trusted, high quality cannabis experience based on our genuine care for all cannabis users and a focus on operational excellence from seed to sale and beyond. Liberty’s measured approach to expansion opportunities maximizes returns to shareholders, while keeping consumers’ well-being at the forefront of what we do.”

Find out when $LHSIF reaches critical levels. Subscribe to OracleDispatch.com Right Now by entering your Email in the box below.

As noted above, LHSIF just announced it was set to open the doors of its 25th dispensary in Stuart, Florida on Thursday, June 18th, subject to approval from the Florida Department of Health.

Traders will note 3% piled on for shareholders of the company during the trailing week. In addition, the listing has registered increased average transaction volume recently, with the past month seeing 9% over the long run average.

“We are excited to open our doors to new friends and patients in our first dispensary to be situated in Martin County,” said Victor Mancebo, Chief Executive Officer of Liberty. “We are thrilled to expand our dispensary footprint along Florida’s Treasure Coast during these trying times and have remained committed to ensure our patients safe and reliable access to our premium products. We continue to take steps to keep our employees and our patients safe as the state continues to reopen.”

Now commanding a market cap of $135M, LHSIF has a significant war chest ($28.5M) of cash on the books, which must be weighed relative to about $21.7M in total current liabilities. One should also note that debt has been growing over recent quarters. LHSIF is pulling in trailing 12-month revenues of $35.7M. In addition, the company is seeing major top-line growth, with y/y quarterly revenues growing at 408.3%. As more color becomes clear on the name, we will review the situation and update our take. Sign-up for continuing coverage on shares of $LHSIF stock, as well as other hot stock picks, get our free newsletter today and get our next breakout pick!

Disclosure: we hold no position in $LHSIF, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.