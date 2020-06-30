Planet 13 Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:PLNHF) Builds a Chest

The cannabis resurgence continues, and one should take note of the fact that Planet 13 Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:PLNHF) just announced that it has entered into an agreement with Beacon Securities Limited, on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters, to purchase, on a bought deal basis, 4,660,000 units in the capital of the Company at a price of $2.15 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of $10,019,000.

According to the release, each Unit shall consist of one common share in the capital of the Company and one-half (1/2) of one common share purchase warrant of the Company. Each whole Warrant shall entitle the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at an exercise price per Common Share of $2.85 for a period of 24 months from the Closing Date.

Planet 13 Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:PLNHF) promulgates itself as a cannabis company that cultivates, produces, and distributes medical and recreational cannabis in Nevada, the United States.

It also operates dispensaries that provide recreational cannabis, cannabis extracts, and infused products. In addition, the company sells its products online. It operates under the Medizin and Planet 13 brand names. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

As a vertically-integrated and established cannabis company in the Nevada market, Planet 13 Holdings, Inc. provides an array of cannabis products available through its licensed operations. Planet 13 Holdings, Inc. is focused on providing a dispensary experience and managing cultivation efficiencies through its technology. Planet 13 may be able to build on its position in the Nevada cannabis market as it seeks to expand its existing operations. In the Fall of 2018, the company was working to open a retail dispensary immediately adjacent to the Las Vegas strip.

According to company materials, “Planet 13 (www.planet13holdings.com) is a vertically integrated cannabis company based in Nevada, with award-winning cultivation, production and dispensary operations in Las Vegas – the entertainment capital of the world. Planet 13’s mission is to build a recognizable global brand known for world-class dispensary operations and a creator of innovative cannabis products. Planet 13’s shares trade on the Canadian Stock Exchange (CSE) under the symbol PLTH and OTCQB under the symbol PLNHF.”

The chart shows 28% added to share values of the listing over the past month of action. In addition, the stock has seen a growing influx of trading interest, with the stock’s recent average trading volume running approaching 230% beyond its prior sustained average level.

According to the release, the closing of the Offering is expected to occur on or about July 3, 2020 (the “Closing Date”) and is subject to the completion of formal documentation and receipt of all regulatory approvals, including the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange. The net proceeds from the Offering will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Currently trading at a market capitalization of $152M, PLNHF has a significant war chest ($19.8M) of cash on the books, which is balanced by about $19.8M in total current liabilities. PLNHF is pulling in trailing 12-month revenues of $88.6M. In addition, the company is seeing major top-line growth, with y/y quarterly revenues growing at 22.8%. We will update the story again soon as developments transpire. Sign-up for continuing coverage on shares of $PLNHF stock, as well as other hot stock picks, get our free newsletter today and get our next breakout pick!

Disclosure: we hold no position in $PLNHF, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.