Investor Confidence is Rising for MICT Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT)

The MICT Inc. (MICT) shares are trading at higher $1.47.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $1.46 and the low is $0.38. Over the last 52 weeks, MICT is up 0.68% while the S&P 500 is up 1.28%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

MICT Return on Equity (ROE) is -214.00%, and its Return on Assets is -96.30%. All told, it is clear that, MICT needs to be on your watchlist.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. MICT has a short ratio of 3.88 and outstanding shares of 11.09M.

Company Outlook

MICT has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Furthermore, 10-day volume stands at 81800.0 and more growth is possible in the weeks ahead. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at -0.45. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as MICT has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, MICT Inc. MICT has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, MICT represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

MICT Inc. MICT is now commanding a market cap of 17.07M and a float of 8.25M. MICT is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line. Sign-up for continuing coverage on shares of MICT stock, as well as other hot stock picks, get our free newsletter today and get our next breakout pick!

Disclosure: we hold no position in MICT, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.