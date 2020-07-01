Medifast Inc. (NYSE:MED) is Gaining Momentum on Earnings Catalyst

The Medifast Inc. (MED) shares are trading at higher $138.77 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy. The current analyst price target stands at $88.67.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $136.79 and the low is $49.03. Over the last 52 weeks, MED is up 1.45% while the S&P 500 is up 1.28%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

MED booked profit margins of 10.40%, its Return on Equity (ROE) is 66.80%, and its Return on Assets is 37.40%. All told, it is clear that, MED needs to be on your watchlist.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. MED has a short ratio of 12.91 and outstanding shares of 11.77M.

Company Outlook

MED has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Furthermore, 10-day volume stands at 0.24 million and more growth is possible in the weeks ahead. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at 6.30. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as MED has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, Medifast Inc. MED has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, MED represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

Disclosure: we hold no position in MED, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.