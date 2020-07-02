Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) is Waving the Bull Flag

The Amgen Inc. (AMGN) shares are trading at higher $255.12 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy. The current analyst price target stands at $254.04.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $244.99 and the low is $173.12. Over the last 52 weeks, AMGN is up 4.13% while the S&P 500 is up 0.70%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

In the last quarter, AMGN reported a profit of $4.65 billion. Amgen Inc. also saw revenues increase to $6.16 billion. In addition, AMGN has free cash flow of $1.99 billion as of 03-2020 The company’s EBITDA came in at $3.25 billion which compares well with its peers.

AMGN booked profit margins of 32.00%, its Return on Equity (ROE) is 75.10%, and its Return on Assets is 12.80%. All told, it is clear that, AMGN needs to be on your watchlist.

Find out when AMGN reaches critical levels. Subscribe to OracleDispatch.com Right Now by entering your Email in the box below.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. AMGN has a short ratio of 2.07 and outstanding shares of 590.00M.

Company Outlook

AMGN has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Furthermore, 10-day volume stands at 2.39 million and more growth is possible in the weeks ahead. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at 12.77. Amgen Inc. AMGN also noted assets of $61.67 billion at the end of the last quarter. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as AMGN has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, Amgen Inc. AMGN has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, AMGN represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

Amgen Inc. AMGN is now commanding a market cap of 151.54B and a float of 587.21M. AMGN is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line. Sign-up for continuing coverage on shares of AMGN stock, as well as other hot stock picks, get our free newsletter today and get our next breakout pick!

Disclosure: we hold no position in AMGN, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.