The Rejuvenation of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:ATNM)

The Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ATNM) shares are trading at lower $0.33 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Strong Buy.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $0.62 and the low is $0.16. Over the last 52 weeks, ATNM is down -46.77% while the S&P 500 is up 0.70%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

In the last quarter, ATNM reported a profit of $13000.0. Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. also saw revenues increase to $5.68 million. In addition, ATNM has free cash flow of -$5.85 million as of 03-2020 The company’s EBITDA came in at -$5.58 million which compares well with its peers.

ATNM Return on Equity (ROE) is -239.20%, and its Return on Assets is -141.20%. All told, it is clear that, ATNM needs to be on your watchlist.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. ATNM has a short ratio of 0.19 and outstanding shares of 395.16M.

Company Outlook

ATNM has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Furthermore, 10-day volume stands at 17.91 million and more growth is possible in the weeks ahead. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at -0.15. Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. ATNM also noted assets of $8.36 million at the end of the last quarter. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as ATNM has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. ATNM has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, ATNM represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. ATNM is now commanding a market cap of 122.82M and a float of 299.38M. ATNM is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line.

Disclosure: we hold no position in ATNM, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.