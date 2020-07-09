Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Finding Strong Support

The Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) shares are trading at higher $15.93 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy. The current analyst price target stands at $18.50.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $39.90 and the low is $5.42. Over the last 52 weeks, CPRI is down -60.08% while the S&P 500 is up 0.76%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

In the last quarter, CPRI reported a profit of $932.0 million. Capri Holdings Limited also saw revenues increase to $1.57 billion. In addition, CPRI has free cash flow of $588.0 million as of 12-2019 The company’s EBITDA came in at $271.0 million which compares well with its peers.

CPRI booked profit margins of 6.10%, its Return on Equity (ROE) is 14.20%, and its Return on Assets is 4.40%. All told, it is clear that, CPRI needs to be on your watchlist.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. CPRI has a short ratio of 2.91 and outstanding shares of 150.83M.

Company Outlook

CPRI has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Furthermore, 10-day volume stands at 3.92 million and more growth is possible in the weeks ahead. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at 2.28. Capri Holdings Limited CPRI also noted assets of $8.32 billion at the end of the last quarter. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as CPRI has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, Capri Holdings Limited CPRI has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, CPRI represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

Capri Holdings Limited CPRI is now commanding a market cap of 2.40B and a float of 140.60M. CPRI is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line.

