Is Now the Time to Invest in United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE:UPS)?

The United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) shares are trading at higher $114.47 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy. The current analyst price target stands at $104.52.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $125.31 and the low is $82.00. Over the last 52 weeks, UPS is down -8.65% while the S&P 500 is up 0.76%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

In the last quarter, UPS reported a profit of $13.78 billion. United Parcel Service Inc. also saw revenues increase to $18.04 billion. In addition, UPS has free cash flow of $1.62 billion as of 03-2020 The company’s EBITDA came in at $1.72 billion which compares well with its peers.

UPS booked profit margins of 5.70%, its Return on Equity (ROE) is 103.90%, and its Return on Assets is 7.60%. All told, it is clear that, UPS needs to be on your watchlist.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. UPS has a short ratio of 4.05 and outstanding shares of 864.00M.

Company Outlook

UPS has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Furthermore, 10-day volume stands at 4.24 million and more growth is possible in the weeks ahead. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at 4.94. United Parcel Service Inc. UPS also noted assets of $60.9 billion at the end of the last quarter. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as UPS has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, United Parcel Service Inc. UPS has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, UPS represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

United Parcel Service Inc. UPS is now commanding a market cap of 98.75B and a float of 703.99M. UPS is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line.

Disclosure: we hold no position in UPS, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.