The Unprecedented Rise of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF)

The Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) shares are trading at higher $61.39 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy. The current analyst price target stands at $78.49.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $107.59 and the low is $38.00. Over the last 52 weeks, COF is down -42.94% while the S&P 500 is up 0.76%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

In the last quarter, COF reported a profit of $6.03 billion. Capital One Financial Corporation also saw revenues increase to $7.11 billion. In addition, COF has free cash flow of $5.25 billion as of 03-2020.

COF booked profit margins of 8.50%, its Return on Equity (ROE) is 4.60%, and its Return on Assets is 0.60%. All told, it is clear that, COF needs to be on your watchlist.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. COF has a short ratio of 1.27 and outstanding shares of 457.60M.

Company Outlook

COF has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Furthermore, 10-day volume stands at 3.33 million and more growth is possible in the weeks ahead. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at 5.05. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as COF has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, Capital One Financial Corporation COF has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, COF represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

Disclosure: we hold no position in COF, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.