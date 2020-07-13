The Unprecedented Rise of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB)

The Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (RRGB) shares are trading at higher $8.51 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Hold.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $37.29 and the low is $4.04. Over the last 52 weeks, RRGB is down -77.18% while the S&P 500 is up 1.02%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

In the last quarter, RRGB reported a profit of $31.13 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. also saw revenues increase to $306.06 million. In addition, RRGB has free cash flow of -$22.07 million as of 03-2020. The company’s EBITDA came in at -$19.0 million which compares well with its peers.

RRGB booked profit margins of -15.10%, its Return on Equity (ROE) is -57.00%, and its Return on Assets is -15.00%. All told, it is clear that, RRGB needs to be on your watchlist.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. RRGB has a short ratio of 4.02 and outstanding shares of 12.90M.

Company Outlook

RRGB has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Furthermore, 10-day volume stands at 1.15 million and more growth is possible in the weeks ahead. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at -14.17. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. RRGB also noted assets of $1.12 billion at the end of the last quarter. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as RRGB has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. RRGB has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, RRGB represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. RRGB is now commanding a market cap of 101.18M and a float of 11.96M. RRGB is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line.

