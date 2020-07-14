The Rejuvenation of Citrix Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

The Citrix Systems Inc. (CTXS) shares are trading at lower $149.08 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy. while the current analyst price target stands at $147.80.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $155.10 and the low is $90.28. Over the last 52 weeks, CTXS is down -3.88% while the S&P 500 is down -0.87%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

In the last quarter, CTXS reported a profit of $745.37 million. Citrix Systems Inc. also saw revenues increase to $860.95 million. In addition, CTXS has free cash flow of $273.74 million as of 03-2020. The company’s EBITDA came in at $255.25 million which compares well with its peers.

CTXS booked profit margins of 23.90%, its Return on Equity (ROE) is 163.70%, and its Return on Assets is 18.00%. All told, it is clear that, CTXS needs to be on your watchlist.

Find out when CTXS reaches critical levels. Subscribe to OracleDispatch.com Right Now by entering your Email in the box below.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. CTXS has a short ratio of 2.64 and outstanding shares of 124.74M.

Company Outlook

CTXS has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Furthermore, 10-day volume stands at 1.05 million and more growth is possible in the weeks ahead. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at 5.72. Citrix Systems Inc. CTXS also noted assets of $4.33 billion at the end of the last quarter. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as CTXS has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, Citrix Systems Inc. CTXS has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, CTXS represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

Citrix Systems Inc. CTXS is now commanding a market cap of 18.45B and a float of 122.46M. CTXS is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line. Sign-up for continuing coverage on shares of CTXS stock, as well as other hot stock picks, get our free newsletter today and get our next breakout pick!

Disclosure: we hold no position in CTXS, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.