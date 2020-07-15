Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) is Holding Steady

The Future FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT) shares are trading at higher $3.08 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Hold.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $2.43 and the low is $0.42. Over the last 52 weeks, FTFT is up 26.75% while the S&P 500 is up 1.30%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

In the last quarter, FTFT reported a profit of $0.2 million. Future FinTech Group Inc. also saw revenues increase to $0.2 million. In addition, FTFT has free cash flow of -$1.35 million as of 03-2020. The company’s EBITDA came in at -$5.93 million which compares well with its peers.

Find out when FTFT reaches critical levels. Subscribe to OracleDispatch.com Right Now by entering your Email in the box below.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. FTFT has a short ratio of 1.15 and outstanding shares of 33.15M.

Company Outlook

FTFT has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Furthermore, 10-day volume stands at 0.48 million and more growth is possible in the weeks ahead. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at -0.56. Future FinTech Group Inc. FTFT also noted assets of $22.69 million at the end of the last quarter. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as FTFT has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, Future FinTech Group Inc. FTFT has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, FTFT represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

Future FinTech Group Inc. FTFT is now commanding a market cap of 103.18M and a float of 13.33M. FTFT is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line. Sign-up for continuing coverage on shares of FTFT stock, as well as other hot stock picks, get our free newsletter today and get our next breakout pick!

Disclosure: we hold no position in FTFT, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.