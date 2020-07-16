Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) is Holding Steady

The Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) shares are trading at lower $80.55 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy. while the current analyst price target stands at $86.80.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $110.48 and the low is $60.67. Over the last 52 weeks, NTRS is down -27.09% while the S&P 500 is up 0.92%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

In the last quarter, NTRS reported a profit of $408.1 million. Northern Trust Corporation also saw revenues increase to $529.2 million. In addition, NTRS has free cash flow of -$2.72 billion as of 03-2020.

NTRS booked profit margins of 21.60%, its Return on Equity (ROE) is 14.40%, and its Return on Assets is 1.00%. All told, it is clear that, NTRS needs to be on your watchlist.

Find out when NTRS reaches critical levels. Subscribe to OracleDispatch.com Right Now by entering your Email in the box below.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. NTRS has a short ratio of 4.20 and outstanding shares of 208.88M.

Company Outlook

NTRS has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Furthermore, 10-day volume stands at 1.27 million and more growth is possible in the weeks ahead. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at 6.70. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as NTRS has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, Northern Trust Corporation NTRS has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, NTRS represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

Northern Trust Corporation NTRS is now commanding a market cap of 15.97B and a float of 206.75M. NTRS is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line. Sign-up for continuing coverage on shares of NTRS stock, as well as other hot stock picks, get our free newsletter today and get our next breakout pick!

Disclosure: we hold no position in NTRS, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.