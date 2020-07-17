The Rejuvenation of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

The Huazhu Group Limited (HTHT) shares are trading at higher $35.76 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $43.15 and the low is $25.01. Over the last 52 weeks, HTHT is down -17.13% while the S&P 500 is down -0.33%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

In the last quarter, HTHT reported a profit of $-52.0 million. Huazhu Group Limited also saw revenues decrease to $284.0 million. In addition, HTHT has free cash flow of -$258.0 million as of 03-2020. The company’s EBITDA came in at -$74.0 million which compares well with its peers.

HTHT booked profit margins of -4.40%, its Return on Equity (ROE) is -7.00%, and its Return on Assets is -0.90%. All told, it is clear that, HTHT needs to be on your watchlist.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. HTHT has a short ratio of 5.28 and outstanding shares of 286.01M.

Company Outlook

HTHT has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at -0.31. Huazhu Group Limited HTHT also noted assets of $8.43 billion at the end of the last quarter. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as HTHT has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, Huazhu Group Limited HTHT has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, HTHT represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

Huazhu Group Limited HTHT is now commanding a market cap of 10.86B and a float of 140.45M. HTHT is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line.

