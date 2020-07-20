Digital Ally Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) Recent Earnings Shows Major Concern

The Digital Ally Inc. (DGLY) shares are trading at lower $3.39. while the current analyst price target stands at $5.00.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $7.10 and the low is $0.64. Over the last 52 weeks, DGLY is down -52.25% while the S&P 500 is up 0.29%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

In the last quarter, DGLY reported a profit of $1.26 million. Digital Ally Inc. also saw revenues increase to $2.43 million. In addition, DGLY has free cash flow of -$2.05 million as of 03-2020. The company’s EBITDA came in at -$1.77 million which compares well with its peers.

DGLY booked profit margins of -88.50%, its Return on Equity (ROE) is 224.40%, and its Return on Assets is -89.50%. All told, it is clear that, DGLY needs to be on your watchlist.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. DGLY has a short ratio of 0.21 and outstanding shares of 13.89M.

Company Outlook

DGLY has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Furthermore, 10-day volume stands at 11.64 million and more growth is possible in the weeks ahead. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at -0.74. Digital Ally Inc. DGLY also noted assets of $9.24 million at the end of the last quarter. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as DGLY has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, Digital Ally Inc. DGLY has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, DGLY represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

Digital Ally Inc. DGLY is now commanding a market cap of 97.09M and a float of 13.88M. DGLY is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line. Sign-up for continuing coverage on shares of DGLY stock, as well as other hot stock picks, get our free newsletter today and get our next breakout pick!

Disclosure: we hold no position in DGLY, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.