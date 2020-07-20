NIKE Inc. (NYSE:NKE) is Gaining Momentum on Earnings Catalyst

The NIKE Inc. (NKE) shares are trading at lower $96.28 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy. while the current analyst price target stands at $110.11.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $105.62 and the low is $60.00. Over the last 52 weeks, NKE is down -8.84% while the S&P 500 is up 0.29%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

In the last quarter, NKE reported a profit of $2.35 billion. NIKE Inc. also saw revenues increase to $6.31 billion. In addition, NKE has free cash flow of $0.0 as of 05-2020.

NKE booked profit margins of 12.20%, its Return on Equity (ROE) is 49.90%, and its Return on Assets is 17.80%. All told, it is clear that, NKE needs to be on your watchlist.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. NKE has a short ratio of 1.62 and outstanding shares of 1.56B.

Company Outlook

NKE has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Furthermore, 10-day volume stands at 5.18 million and more growth is possible in the weeks ahead. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at 1.58. NIKE Inc. NKE also noted assets of $31.34 billion at the end of the last quarter. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as NKE has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, NIKE Inc. NKE has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, NKE represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

NIKE Inc. NKE is now commanding a market cap of 151.24B and a float of 1.23B. NKE is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line.

Disclosure: we hold no position in NKE, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.