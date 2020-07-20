Vislink Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) is Holding Steady

The Vislink Technologies Inc. (VISL) shares are trading at lower $0.67. while the current analyst price target stands at $1.00.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $1.63 and the low is $0.11. Over the last 52 weeks, VISL is down -58.65% while the S&P 500 is up 0.29%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

In the last quarter, VISL reported a profit of $2.53 million. Vislink Technologies Inc. also saw revenues increase to $5.35 million. In addition, VISL has free cash flow of -$4.53 million as of 03-2020. The company’s EBITDA came in at -$4.33 million which compares well with its peers.

VISL booked profit margins of -74.30%, its Return on Equity (ROE) is -207.00%, and its Return on Assets is -77.60%. All told, it is clear that, VISL needs to be on your watchlist.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. VISL has a short ratio of 0.20 and outstanding shares of 96.28M.

Company Outlook

VISL has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Furthermore, 10-day volume stands at 17.63 million and more growth is possible in the weeks ahead. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at -2.61. Vislink Technologies Inc. VISL also noted assets of $21.77 million at the end of the last quarter. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as VISL has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, Vislink Technologies Inc. VISL has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, VISL represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

Vislink Technologies Inc. VISL is now commanding a market cap of 60.90M and a float of 82.54M. VISL is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line.

Disclosure: we hold no position in VISL, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.