Remark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) on the Path to Ruin

The Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) shares are trading at lower $1.41.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $3.56 and the low is $0.25. Over the last 52 weeks, MARK is down -60.39% while the S&P 500 is up 0.81%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

In the last quarter, MARK reported a profit of $0.41 million. Remark Holdings Inc. also saw revenues increase to $0.43 million. In addition, MARK has free cash flow of -$2.81 million as of 03-2020. The company’s EBITDA came in at -$3.48 million which compares well with its peers.

MARK Return on Equity (ROE) is 85.20%, and its Return on Assets is -104.00%. All told, it is clear that, MARK needs to be on your watchlist.

Find out when MARK reaches critical levels. Subscribe to OracleDispatch.com Right Now by entering your Email in the box below.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. MARK has a short ratio of 0.34 and outstanding shares of 99.41M.

Company Outlook

MARK has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Furthermore, 10-day volume stands at 7.38 million and more growth is possible in the weeks ahead. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at -0.37. Remark Holdings Inc. MARK also noted assets of $12.0 million at the end of the last quarter. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as MARK has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, Remark Holdings Inc. MARK has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, MARK represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

Remark Holdings Inc. MARK is now commanding a market cap of 147.95M and a float of 85.77M. MARK is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line. Sign-up for continuing coverage on shares of MARK stock, as well as other hot stock picks, get our free newsletter today and get our next breakout pick!

Disclosure: we hold no position in MARK, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.