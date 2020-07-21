The Unprecedented Rise of UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)

The UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) shares are trading at higher $5.83 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Strong Buy. while the current analyst price target stands at $3.50.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $7.60 and the low is $2.03. Over the last 52 weeks, TIGR is down -23.29% while the S&P 500 is up 0.81%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

In the last quarter, TIGR reported a profit of $2.86 million. UP Fintech Holding Limited also saw revenues increase to $23.19 million. In addition, TIGR has free cash flow of $0.0 as of 03-2020. The company’s EBITDA came in at $2.86 million which compares well with its peers.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. TIGR has a short ratio of 1.10 and outstanding shares of 141.25M.

Company Outlook

TIGR has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Furthermore, 10-day volume stands at 2.09 million and more growth is possible in the weeks ahead. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at -0.01. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as TIGR has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, UP Fintech Holding Limited TIGR has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, TIGR represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

UP Fintech Holding Limited TIGR is now commanding a market cap of 691.03M and a float of 87.27M. TIGR is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line.

Disclosure: we hold no position in TIGR, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.