Investor Confidence is Rising for Enzo Biochem Inc. (NYSE:ENZ)

The Enzo Biochem Inc. (ENZ) shares are trading at higher $2.75.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $4.85 and the low is $1.56. Over the last 52 weeks, ENZ is down -43.30% while the S&P 500 is up 0.21%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

In the last quarter, ENZ reported a profit of $4.42 million. Enzo Biochem Inc. also saw revenues increase to $16.9 million. In addition, ENZ has free cash flow of -$12.84 million as of 04-2020. The company’s EBITDA came in at -$9.01 million which compares well with its peers.

ENZ booked profit margins of -39.50%, its Return on Equity (ROE) is -41.10%, and its Return on Assets is -26.30%. All told, it is clear that, ENZ needs to be on your watchlist.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. ENZ has a short ratio of 2.04 and outstanding shares of 47.78M.

Company Outlook

ENZ has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Furthermore, 10-day volume stands at 1.72 million and more growth is possible in the weeks ahead. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at -0.64. Enzo Biochem Inc. ENZ also noted assets of $116.35 million at the end of the last quarter. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as ENZ has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, Enzo Biochem Inc. ENZ has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, ENZ represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

Enzo Biochem Inc. ENZ is now commanding a market cap of 123.17M and a float of 44.23M. ENZ is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line.

Disclosure: we hold no position in ENZ, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.