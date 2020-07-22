JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) is Holding Steady

The JanOne Inc. (JAN) shares are trading at higher $3.56. while the current analyst price target stands at $4.00.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $9.24 and the low is $2.00. Over the last 52 weeks, JAN is down -61.47% while the S&P 500 is up 0.21%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

In the last quarter, JAN reported a profit of $1.47 million. JanOne Inc. also saw revenues increase to $8.45 million. In addition, JAN has free cash flow of $0.69 million as of 03-2020. The company’s EBITDA came in at -$2.37 million which compares well with its peers.

JAN booked profit margins of -32.80%, its Return on Equity (ROE) is -91.00%, and its Return on Assets is -39.90%. All told, it is clear that, JAN needs to be on your watchlist.

Find out when JAN reaches critical levels. Subscribe to OracleDispatch.com Right Now by entering your Email in the box below.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. JAN has a short ratio of 0.06 and outstanding shares of 1.71M.

Company Outlook

JAN has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Furthermore, 10-day volume stands at 33730.0 and more growth is possible in the weeks ahead. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at -6.62. JanOne Inc. JAN also noted assets of $26.48 million at the end of the last quarter. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as JAN has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, JanOne Inc. JAN has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, JAN represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

JanOne Inc. JAN is now commanding a market cap of 6.98M and a float of 1.08M. JAN is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line. Sign-up for continuing coverage on shares of JAN stock, as well as other hot stock picks, get our free newsletter today and get our next breakout pick!

Disclosure: we hold no position in JAN, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.