Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BYFC) Finding Strong Support

The Broadway Financial Corporation (BYFC) shares are trading at higher $2.08.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $7.23 and the low is $1.04. Over the last 52 weeks, BYFC is down -71.23% while the S&P 500 is up 0.57%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

In the last quarter, BYFC reported a profit of $2.9 million. Broadway Financial Corporation also saw revenues increase to $4.57 million. In addition, BYFC has free cash flow of -$46.31 million as of 03-2020.

BYFC booked profit margins of -3.00%, its Return on Equity (ROE) is -1.00%, and its Return on Assets is -0.10%. All told, it is clear that, BYFC needs to be on your watchlist.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. BYFC has a short ratio of 0.03 and outstanding shares of 26.96M.

Company Outlook

BYFC has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Furthermore, 10-day volume stands at 1.53 million and more growth is possible in the weeks ahead. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at -0.02. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as BYFC has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, Broadway Financial Corporation BYFC has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, BYFC represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

Broadway Financial Corporation BYFC is now commanding a market cap of 39.19M and a float of 5.40M. BYFC is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line.

Disclosure: we hold no position in BYFC, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.