Happiness Biotech Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP) is Gaining Momentum on Earnings Catalyst

The Happiness Biotech Group Limited (HAPP) shares are trading at lower $2.35 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $6.10 and the low is $2.44. Over the last 52 weeks, HAPP is down -61.48% while the S&P 500 is up 0.73%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

Find out when HAPP reaches critical levels. Subscribe to OracleDispatch.com Right Now by entering your Email in the box below.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. HAPP has a short ratio of 0.13 and outstanding shares of 26.33M.

Company Outlook

HAPP has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Furthermore, 10-day volume stands at 0.36 million and more growth is possible in the weeks ahead. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at 0.83. Happiness Biotech Group Limited HAPP also noted assets of $71.31 million at the end of the last quarter. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as HAPP has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, Happiness Biotech Group Limited HAPP has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, HAPP represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

Happiness Biotech Group Limited HAPP is now commanding a market cap of 61.88M and a float of 9.23M. HAPP is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line. Sign-up for continuing coverage on shares of HAPP stock, as well as other hot stock picks, get our free newsletter today and get our next breakout pick!

Disclosure: we hold no position in HAPP, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.